      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is On Top; Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Witnesses Growth

      Marathi shows are grabbing netizens' attention on the internet. Apart from TV, viewers love to watch their favourite Marathi shows on the OTT platform too. Amidst all, the Online TRP ratings of week 21 are out. So, let's have a look at the top 10 shows of this week.

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on top with 43.1 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are in second and third positions by earning 39.6 and 37.4 ratings respectively.

      SMNKA & Thipkyanchi Rangoli

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is on number 4 as it garnered 35.9 ratings. Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the fifth position by getting 35.2 ratings.

      Man Udu Udu Zhala And Swabhimaan

      Man Udu Udu Zhala witnessed a rise in its ratings. The show minted 33.8 ratings. On the other hand, Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha is on number 7 with 31.2 ratings.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the 8th position by earning 30.6 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 with 28.3 and 27.4 ratings respectively.

