Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is On Top; Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Witnesses Growth

Marathi
shows
are
grabbing
netizens' attention
on
the
internet.
Apart
from
TV,
viewers
love
to
watch
their
favourite
Marathi
shows
on
the
OTT
platform
too.
Amidst
all,
the
Online
TRP
ratings
of
week
21
are
out.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
is
on
top
with
43.1
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
are
in
second
and
third
positions
by
earning
39.6
and
37.4
ratings
respectively.
SMNKA
&
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
is
on
number
4
as
it
garnered
35.9
ratings.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
in
the
fifth
position
by
getting
35.2
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
And
Swabhimaan
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
witnessed
a
rise
in
its
ratings.
The
show
minted
33.8
ratings.
On
the
other
hand,
Swabhimaan
-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
7
with
31.2
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha,
Lagnachi
Bedi
&
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
in
the
8th
position
by
earning
30.6
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
on
number
9
and
10
with
28.3
and
27.4
ratings
respectively.