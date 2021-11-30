Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi Fame Shubhangi Gokhale’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked Again; Actress Files Complaint

Veteran Marathi actress Shubhangi Gokhale, who is currently seen in the Colors Marathi show, Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi, has gone through major trouble. The actress' Facebook account reportedly got hacked again. The actress recently informed her fans about the same and asked them not to respond to any message from her handle.

Let us tell you, a few months ago, Shubhangi Gokhale's Facebook account was hacked. Hence, the actress has now complained to the cybercrime cell and urged fans to beware of such hackers.

In her post written in Marathi, Shubhangi Gokhale stated that the message is being circulated on Facebook messenger for the last few days. She asked fans not to open if someone sends them such a link. If they open it, messages will be sent to others from your profile. Let us tell you, Shubhangi also stated that the link is a virus link and it could trap the users.

The Cyber Cell is investigating the matter. Earlier, many Marathi celebs such as Sonalee Kulkarni, Tejashri Pradhan, Amruta Dhongade, Purva Shinde and others account had been hacked. They had also complained about the same to the Cyber Crime Cell.

Talking about Shubhangi Gokhale, the actress is currently working in Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi. She recently left the Zee Marathi show, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. She is replaced by Kishori Ambiye. Shubhangi has acted in several Marathi TV shows like Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre, Kahe Diya Pardes and so on. she was also a part of Hindi shows like Lapataganj, Chidiya Ghar, Hum Hain Na and so on.