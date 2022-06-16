Dharmaveer: Marathi Movie OTT Release Date And Time

ZEE5 is gearing up for the release of the Marathi movie Dharmaveer. Written and directed by Pravin Tarde, the film will see Prasad Oak in a lead role alongside Kshitish Date, Makarand Paddhye, Snehal Tarde and Shruti Marathe in the prominent roles.

Dharmaveer 10 Days Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak's Film On Anand Dighe Mints Rs 18.03 Crore

Dharmaveer is all set to release on June 17, 2022, on ZEE5 at midnight IST. The biographical political drama follows politician - Anand Dighe through the eyes of a reporter. According to reports, the film not only explores Anand Dighe's early days but also talks about how he is still alive in the hearts of his people.

Actor Prasad Oak who plays the lead role talked about the film in a statement. He said, "I am very grateful for the response Team Dharamveer have received from the viewers during the theatrical release. We have worked very hard on this movie, and I am glad that through ZEE5 a larger audience will get a chance to watch the film. I really hope we get the same response as we received in the theatres."

The film was released on May 13, 2022 on the big screen, and it performed exceedingly well at the box office. The Pravin Tarde directorial garnered Rs 13.87 Crore at the box office in its first week and Rs 18.03 Crore in 10 days at India Box Office.

The movie synopsis revealed that Dharmaveer will showcase the politician's dedication and devotion towards his people and the mutual love and respect that both leaders - Bala Saheb Thackrey and Anand Dighe had for each other.