 »   »   » Trailer Review: 'Chiranjeev' Gives us a Reality Check!

After revealing the first look poster of upcoming film 'Chiranjeev', the makers have now unveiled its heart touching trailer that gives us a glimpse of how even with the passage of time, we see traditions breathe comfortably next to global technology.To bring an end to these superstitious beliefs, customs and traditions this film is coming soon in the theatres near you.

Talented and versatile actor 'Bharat Jadhav' who always entertained the audiences with his every role, is once again stepping out of the comfort zone and is daring to do an unusual role in the film. Carnival Motion Pictures in association with Mumbai Cine International, 'Chiranjeev' is directed by Ramesh More, stars Bharat Jadhav, Bhargavi Chirmule, Kishor Kadam, Prasad Oak and Alka Kubal among others in prominent roles.

'Chiranjeev' is all set to release on 15th January, 2016 all over Maharashtra.

Source: Marathidhamaal

