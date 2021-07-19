    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Urmila Nimbalkar Slams Women Who Trolled Her For Flaunting Her Baby Bump; Calls It The Tragedy Of Female Race

      By
      |

      Marathi actress Urmila Nimbalkar is all set to become a mother soon. The Duheri actress recently shared some pictures from her pregnancy shoot, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump during her third trimester. Well, her pictures on Instagram received mixed response from the netizens. Notably, many people have sent her congratulatory messages, however, some of them trolled her for flaunting her baby bump.

      Disappointed with such negative comments and messages from netizens, Urmila Nimbalkar recently shared some pictures of herself and penned a long note in Marathi, in which she slammed trolls (especially women) for sending negative messages to her. Urmila wrote, "आमचं बाळ काय ढगातून पडलंय का?' 'एवढं काय हिचं प्रेगन्सीचं कौतुक'? 'कोणाला काय पोटं येत नाहीत का?' मागच्या ९ महिन्यात या सगळ्या कमेंट्स, मला स्त्रीयांनीच पाठवल्यात, स्त्री असून दुसऱ्या स्त्रीच्या आनंदात आणि वेदनेच्या अतिशय सारख्याच प्रवासातही आपण तिला साथ देऊ शकत नाही, ही स्त्री जातीची शोकांतिका आहे. पण एक स्त्री म्हणून मी इतर स्त्रीयांना सांगेन, जेवढे हे क्षण टिपतां येत असतील, तेवढे टिपून घ्या, या संपुर्ण प्रवासाचा खुप आनंद लूटा. हे सुंदर, जादुई क्षण अतिशय पटकन संपून जातात आणि पुन्हा कधीच परत येत नाहीत. (त्यासाठी डायरेक्ट दुसरं बाळ जन्माला घालावं लागतं) मला तर विश्वासच बसत नाहीय की, माझा ९ वा महिना सुद्धा संपायला आता काही दिवसंच राहिलेत. आनंद, उत्साह आणि फक्त या दिव्य व्यवस्थेचे निरीक्षण करत. मी कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करत आहे. #9monthspregnant #urmilanimbalkar #marathicontentcreator #actor." (sic)

      Urmila Nimbalkar Slams Women Who Trolled Her For Flaunting Her Baby Bump; Calls It The Tragedy Of Female Race

      Urmila Nimbalkar's post in Marathi, she mentioned some comments received from women, like - "Will your baby fall from the clouds?", "Why there is some much appreciation for your pregnancy?", "Does nobody get pregnant?" and so on. Urmila also expressed disappointment for receiving such comments from women, despite knowing the journey of delivering a child. She said that it's the tragedy of the female race.

      Hemangi Kavi Bashes Netizens For Trolling Her For Not Wearing Bra In Video; Shares Her Progressive ThoughtsHemangi Kavi Bashes Netizens For Trolling Her For Not Wearing Bra In Video; Shares Her Progressive Thoughts

      Apart from that, Urmila also advised women to capture these beautiful moments during their pregnancy days. The actress is quite excited to deliver her child as her nine months are soon going to end and feels grateful about the same.

      Sex Drugs & Theatre Fame Nayannah Mukey To Feature In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta; Details InsideSex Drugs & Theatre Fame Nayannah Mukey To Feature In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta; Details Inside

      Well, many people praised Urmila Nimbalkar for giving a befitting reply to haters. Talking about her career, the actress played the role of Maithili in Marathi show Duheri. She has also hosted the singing-reality show, Sangeet Samrat with Rohit Shyam Raut. For the unversed, Urmila got married to Sukirt Gumaste in 2013.

      Comments
      Read more about: urmila nimbalkar marathi duheri
      Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 19, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X