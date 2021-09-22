Vidyadhar Karmarkar AKA ‘Alarm Uncle’ Passes Away At 96

Senior Marathi actor Vidyadhar Karmarkar passed away on September 20, 2021, due to age-related ailments. He was 96. Vidyadhar had worked in several Marathi and Hindi films and commercials. However, he got recognition from the Moti soap commercial. He was known as 'Alarm Kaka' aka 'Alarm Uncle'.

For the unversed, he had featured in Diwali special ad of Moti soap. In the commercial, his dialogue, 'उठा उठा दिवाळी आली, मोती स्नानाची वेळ झाली... (Diwali is here, let's wake up to have a bath with Moti soap)' had become famous amongst the masses. Apart from that, Vidyadhar Karmarkar was also known as 'Karmarkar Aaba' in the Marathi film industry.

Actress Ishwari Deshpande And Her Friend Shubham Dadge Dies In A Car Accident

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Kamya Punjabi Lashes Out At Sneha Wagh; Says 'Don't Play It Dirty'

Let us tell you, Vidyadhar Karmarkar had featured in popular Hindi films like Kartik Calling Kartik, Lunchbox, Ek Thi Daayan, Ek Villain and so on. After learning about his demise, many celebs mourned Karmarkar's death on social media.

May his soul rest in peace!