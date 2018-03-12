 »   »   » Watch: M-town Celebs wishing Marathi Dhamaal viewers a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Tilgul Ghya Aani God God Bola!!!

Click the link below featuring your favorite celebs including Swapnil Joshi, Urmila Kothare, Spruha Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Prarthana Behre and Priya Bapat among others.

Makar Sankranti brings with it warmth, blue skies and the harvest season! Everybody wants to celebrate the positivity that this festival carries. Colorful kites are sent soaring high in the sky. It is a time for celebration and everybody wants to celebrate the positivity that this festival carries.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, fans here's your favorite Marathi celebrities wishing www.marathidhamaal.com viewers a very Happy Makar Sankrantiand hope your days be filled with sweet happiness.

