Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar Purchase Their First House In Mumbai; Marathi Celebs Congratulate Them

Today is the most special day for Marathi actor couple Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar. The duo recently bought their first dream home in Mumbai. Isn't it amazing? Well, Siddharth and Mitali shared this delightful news on their respective Instagram handles.

Siddharth Chandekar captioned the post as, "To the new beginnings! To the first house in Mumbai.🎉🎉#tinypandahouse."

On the other hand, Mitali Mayekar also shared a picture of themselves flaunting their inked thumb and captioned the snap as, "New beginnings. New house in Mumbai. First house in Mumbai.♥️ #dreamsdocometrue #tinypanda #tinypandahouse."

In the pictures, Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar can be seen extremely happy with the achievement of buying a house in the city of dreams. After all, Mumbai is a city which is very expensive, people work really hard to make their place in the city that never sleeps.

Their posts are going viral on social media, and their friends from the Marathi film industry can't stop congratulating them in the comments section. Mrinmayee Godbole wrote, "So proud of you both."

Director Sameer Vidwans commented, "Woohooo congratulationss Siddhu & Mitali. So so happy for you. Abhi aur 2,4 aane do." Abhijeet Khandkekar wrote, "Congratulations you two ❤️ so proud." Apart from them, many celebs like Abhidnya Bhave, Adinath Kothare, Rutuja Bagwe, Bhushan Pradhan, Revati Lele, Sakhee Gokhale and others congratulated them on social media.

Let us tell you, Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar were in a relationship for a few years before they tied the knot on January 24, 2021 in Pune.