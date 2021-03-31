Demi Lovato Comes Out As Pansexual, Says ‘Don't Know If I'm Going To End Up With A Guy'

American Actor and singer Demi Lovato recently opened up about her plans to start a family. According to People Magazine, Demi who has been engaged twice is thinking about adopting. During Saturday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the singer said that if she wants to have children she'd like to go for adoption.

Talking about wanting children of her own, Demi said, "I used to. I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything. I don't know, I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that's not the case ... I know that my life is not going according to my plan."

The former Disney star was engaged to Max Ehrich amid the pandemic. They started spending more time together publicly from March 2020 but the relationship didn't last long as Demi called it off by September 2020.

Demi went on to share that she hasn't made any decisive plans to adopt, and added, "Life doesn't go according to any plan. So, I could sit here and say, 'Yes, I would love to have children.' But I don't know, because that might change next week. I think in this moment, I want to adopt, for sure."

Lovato also opened up about her sexuality during the podcast and came out as pansexual. She said, "I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant. I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

On the work front, Lovato has been busy promoting her YouTube Originals docuseries titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. The series is set to shed light on her relationship with Ehrich, drug abuse and her overdose in 2018.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted: Didn't Just Overdose, I Was Taken Advantage Of

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Recounts Effects Of 2018 Drug Overdose In Docuseries: Three Strokes, Heart Attack & Brain Damage