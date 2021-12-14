Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Appearance

Woman hitmaker Doja Cat has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she will not be performing at the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. The news comes days after the 26-year-old rapper announced that members on her production had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Doja Cat cancelled her scheduled performances at the New York City and Boston stops on the tour. She said, "As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution."

"Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," she wrote in a note posted on Instagram on Sunday. The pop star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, said her "spirits are down" since she cannot be there to celebrate the holiday season with her fans in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta and Miami.

"I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there," she wrote in the update.

Doja Cat was recently nominated in eight categories for the 2022 Grammy Awards, including album of the year ('Planet Her') and song and record of the year for Kiss Me More featuring SZA.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she recently appeared at the Jingle Ball concerts around the US, including shows in Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Mellin