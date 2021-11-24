Grammy Awards 2022 Complete Nomination List: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat Receive Top Nods
The Grammy Awards 2022 nominations were announced on November 23. The Grammys this year launched a new procedure for nominee selection by eliminating the controversial secret committees and opting for a popular vote system. The new selection brought in some surprising names to the nomination list including Jon Batiste, a veteran jazz keyboardist.
Jon Batiste who is the musical director of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and a member of one of New Orleans' legendary musical dynasties, was in the lead with 11 nominees. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations each. Finally, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were close behind with seven nominations to their name.
Lil Nas X also received five nods and Taylor Swift got one nomination for album of the year with Evermore.
Here is the complete list of nominations:
GENERAL
FIELD
1. Record Of The Year
I
Still
Have
Faith
In
You
-
ABBA
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
2. Album Of The Year
We
Are
-
Jon
Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
3. Song Of The Year
Bad
Habits
A Beautiful Noise
drivers license
Fight For You
Happier Than Ever
Kiss Me More
Leave The Door Open
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Peaches
Right On Time
4. Best New Artist
Arooj
Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone
-
Justin
Bieber
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I
Get
A
Kick
Out
Of
You
-
Tony
Bennett
&
Lady
Gaga
Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter - BTS
Higher Power - Coldplay
Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love
For
Sale
-
Tony
Bennett
&
Lady
Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
That's Life - Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice
(Triple
Chucks
Deluxe)
-
Justin
Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
MUSIC
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Hero
-
Afrojack
&
David
Guetta
Loom - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before - James Blake
Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It - Caribou
Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business - Tiësto
10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously
-
Black
Coffee
Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
CONTEMPORARY
INSTRUMENTAL
MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double
Dealin'
-
Randy
Brecker
&
Eric
Marienthal
The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
Shot
In
The
Dark
-
AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
Ohms - Deftones
Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
13. Best Metal Performance
Genesis
-
Deftones
The Alien - Dream Theater
Amazonia - Gojira
Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie
14. Best Rock Song
All
My
Favorite
Songs
-
Rivers
Cuomo,
Ashley
Gorley,
Ben
Johnson
&
Ilsey
Juber,
songwriters
(Weezer)
The Bandit - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
Distance - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
Find My Way - Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
Waiting On A War - Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
15. Best Rock Album
Power
Up
-
AC/DC
Capitol Cuts (Live From Studio A) - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Album
Shore
-
Fleet
Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
Lost
You
-
Snoh
Aalegra
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage - H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
I
Need
You
-
Jon
Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
Fight For You - H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
19. Best R&B Song
Damage
Good Days
Heartbreak Anniversary
Leave The Door Open
Pick Up Your Feelings
20. Best Progressive R&B Album
New
Light-
Eric
Bellinger
Something To Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
21. Best R&B Album
Temporary
Highs
In
The
Violet
Skies
-
Snoh
Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold (Diggers Sound) - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
RAP
22. Best Rap Performance
Family
Ties
-
Baby
Keem
Featuring
Kendrick
Lamar
Up - Cardi B
M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
23.
Best
Melodic
Rap
Performance
P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
Need To Know - Doja Cat
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
24. Best Rap Song
Bath
Salts
Best Friend
Family Ties
Jail
M Y . L I F E
25. Best Rap Album
The
Off-Season
-
J.
Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
COUNTRY
26. Best Country Solo Performance
Forever
After
All
-
Luke
Combs
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
If
I
Didn't
Love
You
-
Jason
Aldean
&
Carrie
Underwood
Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
28. Best Country Song
Better
Than
We
Found
It
camera roll
Cold
Country Again
Fancy Like
Remember Her Name
29. Best Country Album
Skeletons
-
Brothers
Osborne
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
NEW
AGE
30. Best New Age Album
Brothers
-
Will
Ackerman,
Jeff
Oster
&
Tom
Eaton
Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day - Opium Moon
Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan
JAZZ
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Sackodougou
-
Christian
Scott
aTunde
Adjuah,
soloist
Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron, soloist
Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste, soloist
Absence - Terence Blanchard, soloist
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea, soloist
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations
-
The
Baylor
Project
SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon
Flor - Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jazz
Selections:
Music
From
And
Inspired
By
Soul
-
Jon
Batiste
Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Live
At
Birdland!
-
The
Count
Basie
Orchestra
Directed
By
Scotty
Barnhart
Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror
Mirror
-
Eliane
Elias
With
Chick
Corea
and
Chucho
Valdés
The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY
CHRISTIAN
MUSIC
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
Voice
Of
God
Joyful
Help
Never Lost
Wait On You
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
We
Win
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
Man Of Your Word
Believe For It
Jireh
38. Best Gospel Album
Changing
Your
Story
-
Jekalyn
Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It - CeCe Winans
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No
Stranger
-
Natalie
Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe
Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone
With
My
Faith
-
Harry
Connick,
Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs For The Times - The Isaacs
My Savior - Carrie Underwood
LATIN
41. Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo
-
Pablo
Alborán
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos - Camilo
Mendó - Alex Cuba
Revelación - Selena Gomez
42. Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco
-
Rauw
Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
Jose - J Balvin
KG0516 - KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis
43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja
-
Bomba
Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico
Origen- Juanes
Calambre -Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño - C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia -Zoé
44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología
De
La
Musica
Ranchera,
Vol.
2
=
Aida
Cuevas
A Mis 80's- Vicente Fernández
Seis - Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal
45. Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!
-
Rubén
Blades
y
Roberto
Delgado
&
Orquesta
En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola
Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru - Tony Succar
AMERICAN
ROOTS
MUSIC
46. Best American Roots Performance
Cry
-
Jon
Batiste
Love And Regret - Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer - Allison Russell
47. Best American Roots Song
Avalon
Call Me A Fool
Cry
Diamond Studded Shoes
Nightflyer
48. Best Americana Album
Downhill
From
Everywhere
-
Jackson
Browne
Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons - Los Lobos
Outside Child - Allison Russell
Stand For Myself - Yola
49. Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal-
Billy
Strings
My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent
50. Best Traditional Blues Album
100
Years
Of
Blues
-
Elvin
Bishop
&
Charlie
Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler
I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis
Take Me Back - Kim Wilson
51. Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta
Kream
-
The
Black
Keys
Featuring
Eric
Deaton
&
Kenny
Brown
Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up - Steve Cropper
662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
52. Best Folk Album
One
Night
Lonely
[Live]
-
Mary
Chapin
Carpenter
Long Violent History - Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz
53. Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live
In
New
Orleans!
Bloodstains & Teardrops
My People
Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe'a
REGGAE
54. Best Reggae Album
Pamoja
-
Etana
Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin - Sean Paul
Royal - Jesse Royal
Beauty In The Silence - Soja
10 - Spice
GLOBAL
MUSIC
55. Best Global Music Performance
Mohabbat
-
Arooj
Aftab
Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti
Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems
56. Best Global Music Album
Voice
Of
Bunbon,
Vol.
1
-
Rocky
Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends
Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo
Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid
CHILDREN'S
57. Best Children's Music Album
Actívate
-
123
Andrés
All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective
Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon
A Colorful World - Falu
Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
SPOKEN
WORD
58. Best Spoken Word Album
Aftermath
-
LeVar
Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy
8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
COMEDY
59. Best Comedy Album
The
Comedy
Vaccine
-
Lavell
Crawford
Evolution- Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given- Kevin Hart
MUSICAL
THEATER
60. Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew
Lloyd
Webber's
Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
MUSIC
FOR
VISUAL
MEDIA
61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Cruella
-
(Various
Artists)
Dear Evan Hansen - (Various Artists)
In The Heights - (Various Artists)
One Night In Miami... - (Various Artists)
Respect - Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1 - (Various Artists)
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday- Andra Day
62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Bridgerton
Dune
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
The Queen's Gambit
Soul
63. Best Song Written For Visual Media
Agatha
All
Along
[From
WandaVision:
Episode
7]
All Eyes On Me [From Inside]
All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
64. Best Instrumental Composition
Beautiful
Is
Black
Cat And Mouse
Concerto For Orchestra: Finale
Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions
Eberhard
65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Chopsticks
For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")
Infinite Love
Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar")
The Struggle Within
66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The
Bottom
Line
A Change Is Gonna Come
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Eleanor Rigby
To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)
67. Best Recording Package
American
Jackpot
/
American
Girls
Carnage
Pakelang
Serpentine Prison
Zeta
68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
All
Things
Must
Pass:
50th
Anniversary
Edition
Color Theory
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
77-81
Swimming In Circles
69. Best Album Notes
Beethoven:
The
Last
Three
Sonatas
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
70. Best Historical Album
Beyond
The
Music:
Her
Complete
RCA
Victor
Recordings
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
PRODUCTION
71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema
(The
Marías)
Dawn (Yebba)
Hey What (Low)
Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
Notes With Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack
Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Ricky Reed
73. Best Remixed Recording
Back
To
Life
(Booker
T
Kings
Of
Soul
Satta
Dub)
Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)
Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)
Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
74. Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia-
Alicia
Keys
Clique - Patricia Barber
Fine Line - Harry Styles
The Future Bites - Steven Wilson
Stille Grender - Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
75. Best Engineered Album, Classical
Archetypes
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'
76. Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton
Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
CLASSICAL
77. Best Orchestral Performance
Adams:
My
Father
Knew
Charles
Ives;
Harmonielehre
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Muhly: Throughline
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
78. Best Opera Recording
Bartók:
Bluebeard's
Castle
Glass: Akhnaten
Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
Little: Soldier Songs
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
79. Best Choral Performance
It's
A
Long
Way
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'
Rising w/The Crossing
Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
The Singing Guitar
80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Adams,
John
Luther:
Lines
Made
By
Walking
-
JACK
Quartet
Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion
Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas (Hope Amid Tears) - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Bruits - Imani Winds
81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone
Together
-
Jennifer
Koh
An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein
Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich
Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
Mak Bach - Mak Grgić
Of Power - Curtis Stewart
82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Confessions
-
Laura
Strickling;
Joy
Schreier,
pianist
Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers
Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
Schubert: Winterreise - Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Unexpected Shadows - Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
83. Best Classical Compendium
American
Originals
-
A
New
World,
A
New
Canon
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
Cerrone: The Arching Path
Plays
Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho:
Seven
Pillars
-
Andy
Akiho,
composer
(Sandbox
Percussion)
Andriessen: The Only One - Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes - Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
Batiste: Movement 11' - Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
Shaw: Narrow Sea - Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
MUSIC
VIDEO/FILM
85. Best Music Video
Shot
In
The
Dark
-
AC/DC
Freedom - Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
86. Best Music Film
Inside
-
Bo
Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul - (Various Artists)