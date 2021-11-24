    For Quick Alerts
      Grammy Awards 2022 Complete Nomination List: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat Receive Top Nods

      The Grammy Awards 2022 nominations were announced on November 23. The Grammys this year launched a new procedure for nominee selection by eliminating the controversial secret committees and opting for a popular vote system. The new selection brought in some surprising names to the nomination list including Jon Batiste, a veteran jazz keyboardist.

      Jon Batiste who is the musical director of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and a member of one of New Orleans' legendary musical dynasties, was in the lead with 11 nominees. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations each. Finally, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were close behind with seven nominations to their name.

      Lil Nas X also received five nods and Taylor Swift got one nomination for album of the year with Evermore.

      Here is the complete list of nominations:

      GENERAL FIELD
      1. Record Of The Year

      I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
      Freedom - Jon Batiste
      I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
      Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
      Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
      Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
      Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
      Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
      drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
      Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

      2. Album Of The Year

      We Are - Jon Batiste
      Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
      Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
      Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
      Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
      Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
      Montero - Lil Nas X
      Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
      Evermore - Taylor Swift
      Donda - Kanye West

      3. Song Of The Year

      Bad Habits
      A Beautiful Noise
      drivers license
      Fight For You
      Happier Than Ever
      Kiss Me More
      Leave The Door Open
      Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
      Peaches
      Right On Time

      4. Best New Artist

      Arooj Aftab
      Jimmie Allen
      Baby Keem
      FINNEAS
      Glass Animals
      Japanese Breakfast
      The Kid LAROI
      Arlo Parks
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Saweetie

      POP
      5. Best Pop Solo Performance

      Anyone - Justin Bieber
      Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
      Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
      Positions - Ariana Grande
      drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

      6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

      I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
      Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
      Butter - BTS
      Higher Power - Coldplay
      Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

      7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

      Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
      Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
      A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
      Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
      That's Life - Willie Nelson
      A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

      8. Best Pop Vocal Album

      Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
      Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
      Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
      Positions - Ariana Grande
      Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

      DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
      9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

      Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta
      Loom - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
      Before - James Blake
      Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
      You Can Do It - Caribou
      Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol
      The Business - Tiësto

      10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

      Subconsciously - Black Coffee
      Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM
      Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
      Shockwave - Marshmello
      Free Love - Sylvan Esso
      Judgement - Ten City

      CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
      11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

      Double Dealin' - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
      The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
      Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
      At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
      Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri

      ROCK
      12. Best Rock Performance

      Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
      Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
      Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
      Ohms - Deftones
      Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

      13. Best Metal Performance

      Genesis - Deftones
      The Alien - Dream Theater
      Amazonia - Gojira
      Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
      The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie

      14. Best Rock Song

      All My Favorite Songs - Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
      The Bandit - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
      Distance - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
      Find My Way - Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
      Waiting On A War - Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

      15. Best Rock Album

      Power Up - AC/DC
      Capitol Cuts (Live From Studio A) - Black Pumas
      No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
      Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
      McCartney III - Paul McCartney

      ALTERNATIVE
      16. Best Alternative Music Album

      Shore - Fleet Foxes
      If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
      Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
      Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
      Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

      R&B
      17. Best R&B Performance

      Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
      Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
      Damage - H.E.R.
      Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
      Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

      18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

      I Need You - Jon Batiste
      Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
      Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
      Fight For You - H.E.R.
      How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

      19. Best R&B Song

      Damage
      Good Days
      Heartbreak Anniversary
      Leave The Door Open
      Pick Up Your Feelings

      20. Best Progressive R&B Album

      New Light- Eric Bellinger
      Something To Say - Cory Henry
      Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
      Table For Two - Lucky Daye
      Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
      Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

      21. Best R&B Album

      Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
      We Are - Jon Batiste
      Gold (Diggers Sound) - Leon Bridges
      Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
      Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

      RAP
      22. Best Rap Performance

      Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
      Up - Cardi B
      M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
      Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
      Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion

      23. Best Melodic Rap Performance
      P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
      Need To Know - Doja Cat
      Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
      Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
      Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

      24. Best Rap Song

      Bath Salts
      Best Friend
      Family Ties
      Jail
      M Y . L I F E

      25. Best Rap Album

      The Off-Season - J. Cole
      Certified Lover Boy - Drake
      King's Disease II - Nas
      Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
      Donda - Kanye West

      COUNTRY
      26. Best Country Solo Performance

      Forever After All - Luke Combs
      Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
      All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
      camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
      You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

      27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

      If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
      Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
      Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
      Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
      Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

      28. Best Country Song

      Better Than We Found It
      camera roll
      Cold
      Country Again
      Fancy Like
      Remember Her Name

      29. Best Country Album

      Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
      Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
      The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
      The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
      Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

      NEW AGE
      30. Best New Age Album

      Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
      Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
      Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
      Night + Day - Opium Moon
      Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan

      JAZZ
      31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

      Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
      Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron, soloist
      Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste, soloist
      Absence - Terence Blanchard, soloist
      Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea, soloist

      32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

      Generations - The Baylor Project
      SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
      Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon
      Flor - Gretchen Parlato
      Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding

      33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

      Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
      Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
      Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
      Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
      Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny

      34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

      Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
      Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
      For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
      Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra
      Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

      35. Best Latin Jazz Album

      Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
      The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez
      Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
      Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet
      El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

      GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
      36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

      Voice Of God
      Joyful
      Help
      Never Lost
      Wait On You

      37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

      We Win
      Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
      Man Of Your Word
      Believe For It
      Jireh

      38. Best Gospel Album

      Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr
      Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
      Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music
      Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
      Believe For It - CeCe Winans

      39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

      No Stranger - Natalie Grant
      Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed
      The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe
      Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells
      Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

      40. Best Roots Gospel Album

      Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.
      That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band
      Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
      Songs For The Times - The Isaacs
      My Savior - Carrie Underwood

      LATIN
      41. Best Latin Pop Album

      Vértigo - Pablo Alborán
      Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
      Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
      Mis Manos - Camilo
      Mendó - Alex Cuba
      Revelación - Selena Gomez

      42. Best Música Urbana Album

      Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro
      El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
      Jose - J Balvin
      KG0516 - KAROL G
      Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis

      43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

      Deja - Bomba Estéreo
      Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico
      Origen- Juanes
      Calambre -Nathy Peluso
      El Madrileño - C. Tangana
      Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia -Zoé

      44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

      Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 = Aida Cuevas
      A Mis 80's- Vicente Fernández
      Seis - Mon Laferte
      Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade
      Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal

      45. Best Tropical Latin Album

      Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
      En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
      Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola
      Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa
      Live In Peru - Tony Succar

      AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
      46. Best American Roots Performance

      Cry - Jon Batiste
      Love And Regret - Billy Strings
      I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
      Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
      Nightflyer - Allison Russell

      47. Best American Roots Song

      Avalon
      Call Me A Fool
      Cry
      Diamond Studded Shoes
      Nightflyer

      48. Best Americana Album

      Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne
      Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
      Native Sons - Los Lobos
      Outside Child - Allison Russell
      Stand For Myself - Yola

      49. Best Bluegrass Album

      Renewal- Billy Strings
      My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck
      A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters
      Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson
      Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent

      50. Best Traditional Blues Album

      100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
      Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler
      I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside
      Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis
      Take Me Back - Kim Wilson

      51. Best Contemporary Blues Album

      Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
      Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa
      Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland
      Fire It Up - Steve Cropper
      662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

      52. Best Folk Album

      One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter
      Long Violent History - Tyler Childers
      Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham
      They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
      Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz

      53. Best Regional Roots Music Album

      Live In New Orleans!
      Bloodstains & Teardrops
      My People
      Corey Ledet Zydeco
      Kau Ka Pe'a

      REGGAE
      54. Best Reggae Album

      Pamoja - Etana
      Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan
      Live N Livin - Sean Paul
      Royal - Jesse Royal
      Beauty In The Silence - Soja
      10 - Spice

      GLOBAL MUSIC
      55. Best Global Music Performance

      Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
      Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
      Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti
      Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
      Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems

      56. Best Global Music Album

      Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni
      East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends
      Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo
      Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
      Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid

      CHILDREN'S
      57. Best Children's Music Album

      Actívate - 123 Andrés
      All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective
      Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon
      A Colorful World - Falu
      Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

      SPOKEN WORD
      58. Best Spoken Word Album

      Aftermath - LeVar Burton
      Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
      Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy
      8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
      A Promised Land - Barack Obama

      COMEDY
      59. Best Comedy Album

      The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford
      Evolution- Chelsea Handler
      Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
      Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black
      The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze
      Zero F***s Given- Kevin Hart

      MUSICAL THEATER
      60. Best Musical Theater Album

      Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
      Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers
      Girl From The North Country
      Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
      Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots
      The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

      MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
      61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

      Cruella - (Various Artists)
      Dear Evan Hansen - (Various Artists)
      In The Heights - (Various Artists)
      One Night In Miami... - (Various Artists)
      Respect - Jennifer Hudson
      Schmigadoon! Episode 1 - (Various Artists)
      The United States Vs. Billie Holiday- Andra Day

      62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

      Bridgerton
      Dune
      The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
      The Queen's Gambit
      Soul

      63. Best Song Written For Visual Media

      Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
      All Eyes On Me [From Inside]
      All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
      Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
      Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
      Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]

      COMPOSING/ARRANGING
      64. Best Instrumental Composition

      Beautiful Is Black
      Cat And Mouse
      Concerto For Orchestra: Finale
      Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions
      Eberhard

      65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

      Chopsticks
      For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")
      Infinite Love
      Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar")
      The Struggle Within

      66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

      The Bottom Line
      A Change Is Gonna Come
      The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
      Eleanor Rigby
      To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)

      67. Best Recording Package

      American Jackpot / American Girls
      Carnage
      Pakelang
      Serpentine Prison
      Zeta

      68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

      All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
      Color Theory
      The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
      77-81
      Swimming In Circles

      69. Best Album Notes

      Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
      The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
      Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
      Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
      The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

      70. Best Historical Album

      Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
      Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
      Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music
      Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
      Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

      PRODUCTION
      71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

      Cinema (The Marías)
      Dawn (Yebba)
      Hey What (Low)
      Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
      Notes With Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

      72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

      Jack Antonoff
      Rogét Chahayed
      Mike Elizondo
      Ricky Reed

      73. Best Remixed Recording

      Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)
      Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)
      Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
      Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)
      Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
      Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
      Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

      74. Best Immersive Audio Album

      Alicia- Alicia Keys
      Clique - Patricia Barber
      Fine Line - Harry Styles
      The Future Bites - Steven Wilson
      Stille Grender - Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

      75. Best Engineered Album, Classical

      Archetypes
      Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
      Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
      Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

      76. Producer Of The Year, Classical

      Blanton Alspaugh
      Steven Epstein
      David Frost
      Elaine Martone
      Judith Sherman

      CLASSICAL
      77. Best Orchestral Performance

      Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
      Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
      Muhly: Throughline
      Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

      78. Best Opera Recording

      Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle
      Glass: Akhnaten
      Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
      Little: Soldier Songs
      Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

      79. Best Choral Performance

      It's A Long Way
      Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'
      Rising w/The Crossing
      Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
      Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
      The Singing Guitar

      80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

      Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet
      Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion
      Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
      Beethoven: Cello Sonatas (Hope Amid Tears) - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
      Bruits - Imani Winds

      81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

      Alone Together - Jennifer Koh
      An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein
      Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich
      Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
      Mak Bach - Mak Grgić
      Of Power - Curtis Stewart

      82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

      Confessions - Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
      Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers
      Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
      Schubert: Winterreise - Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
      Unexpected Shadows - Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

      83. Best Classical Compendium

      American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
      Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
      Cerrone: The Arching Path
      Plays
      Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

      84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

      Akiho: Seven Pillars - Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
      Andriessen: The Only One - Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
      Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes - Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
      Batiste: Movement 11' - Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
      Shaw: Narrow Sea - Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

      MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
      85. Best Music Video

      Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
      Freedom - Jon Batiste
      I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
      Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
      Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
      Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
      Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

      86. Best Music Film

      Inside - Bo Burnham
      David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne
      Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish
      Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix
      Summer Of Soul - (Various Artists)

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 24, 2021
