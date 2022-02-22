    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Britney Spears Signs Massive Deal For Tell-All Memoir

      By
      |

      Pop star Britney Spears has signed a USD 15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir. According to Page Six, Simon & Schuster secured the deal for Spears' memoir after a massive bidding war involving multiple publishers.

      Britney Spears

      Britney Spears Accuses Father Of Stealing Millions, Latter Seeks To Unseal Her Medical RecordsBritney Spears Accuses Father Of Stealing Millions, Latter Seeks To Unseal Her Medical Records

      The book deal comes three months after the singer's 13-year conservatorship was terminated by a judge. In her public testimony last year about the conservatorship, Spears told the Los Angeles judge that she had been forced to work by conservators despite begging for breaks, and that she had no control over her finances, was denied her wish to marry her boyfriend, and was barred from removing her birth control despite her wish to have a third child.

      Spears, 41, has also been vocal about her estrangement from her family, including dad Jamie, mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn. She recently publicly condemned Jamie Lynn, who made allegations about the singer’s mental health while promoting her own memoir.

      Britney Spears Sends Cease & Desist Letter To Sister Jamie Lynn For Upcoming Ill-Timed BookBritney Spears Sends Cease & Desist Letter To Sister Jamie Lynn For Upcoming Ill-Timed Book

      She described her pop star sister's behaviour over the years as “erratic, paranoid and spiralling”. In response, the singer accused Jamie Lynn of "sell(ing) a book at my expense".

      Comments
      Read more about: britney spears
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X