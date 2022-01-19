Britney Spears Sends Cease & Desist Letter To Sister Jamie Lynn For Upcoming Ill-Timed Book

Britney Spears has sent a legal letter to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who is gearing up for the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. In the cease and desist letter has Spears stating that she won't be bullied in Jamie Lynn's new book.

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said, "As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter," Rosengart wrote in the letter, which has been obtained by Variety. "We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her."

"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain," the letter added, "She will not tolerate it, nor should she."

Judge Dissolves Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Singer Says 'Best Day Ever'

The letter references also talked about the singer's conservator for 13 years. It said, "You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a 'ruinous,' alcoholic father."

"In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father 'spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behaviour. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.'," it added.

Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn For Selling A Book At Her Expense

The letter comes after Spears and Lynn had a back-and-forth on social media amid during Jamie Lynn's media tour for her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Notably, in a television interview last week with ABC News and on a podcast interview Lynn discussed the difficulty and pressure of growing up in her famous sister's shadow, which has also been talked about in the book.

A source says that Jamie Lynn, nor her legal team, had received the cease and desist letter by the time they saw it in the press. The letter is dated Jan. 17.