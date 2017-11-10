 »   »   » Aramm Movie Review: Get To Know The Audience Responses!

Aramm, starring Nayantara in the lead role is the big release of the day (November 10, 2017). The film, directed by Gopi Nainar has made a big release across the globe.
Nayantara is back in action after her previous release Dora, which also had the popular actress in the lead role. With Aramm, Nayanthara appears an IAS officer on screen for the first time.
The intense trailer and teaser of Aramm promised the film to be a one that deals with an important social issue. According to the reports, the movie is as much as a realistic thriller as it is a film dealing with a social cause.
Apart from Nayantara, Aramm also features Sunu Lakshmi, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Kakka Muttai fame Vignesh etc., in important roles. Cinematography is by Om Prakash and the music department has been handled by Ghibran.
Social Drama..
Here is a review that suggests that Aramm is a nicely crafted social drama that sticks close to the main plot. The performances of Nayanthara and the rest of the actors have been tagged as good. There are some words of praises for dialogues and musics, as well.
A Must Watch
According to the above review, Aramm is a must watch movie which has some brilliant works from its cast and crew members.
Celebrity Review
Here is a celebritiy review. Popular film-maker Bramma G, who has directed the films like Kuttram kadithal and Magalir Mattum has given a thumbs up for Aramm. He has tagged the film as a must watch socio-political drama.
Devoid Of Commercial Element..
Here's yet another positive review for the Nayanthara starrer Aramm. According to the above review, the film is perfectly written and has it delivered in the right way without any unwanted commercial elements.
A Well-Executed Movie..
Positive reviews are pouring in for Aramm. Herre is a review that shows that Aramm is a well-executed film. The review has some great words for the fantastic performance of Nayanthara in the movie.
Another Positive Review
According to the above review one should has a true and har hitting content in it. At the same time, the review also has great praises for the music by Ghibran.
Intense & Hard-Hitting
Here is another review that suggests that Aramm is an intense and hard hitting movie. According to the review, the film deals with a plot which hasn't been touched before in Tamil cinema.