 »   »   » Aramm Movie Review: Get To Know The Audience Responses!

Aramm, starring Nayantara in the lead role is the big release of the day (November 10, 2017). The film, directed by Gopi Nainar has made a big release across the globe.

Nayantara is back in action after her previous release Dora, which also had the popular actress in the lead role. With Aramm, Nayanthara appears an IAS officer on screen for the first time.



The intense trailer and teaser of Aramm promised the film to be a one that deals with an important social issue. According to the reports, the movie is as much as a realistic thriller as it is a film dealing with a social cause.



Apart from Nayantara, Aramm also features Sunu Lakshmi, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Kakka Muttai fame Vignesh etc., in important roles. Cinematography is by Om Prakash and the music department has been handled by Ghibran.



