 »   »   »  Ajith Kumar Starrer Viswasam Achieves This Special Feat Three Months Before Its Release

The classy Ajith Kumar is arguably one of the most respected and popular actors in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thala', the star enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, charismatic personality and effective performances. Over the years, he has starred in quite a few big-time hits and this has established him as the 'Ultimate Star' of Tamil cinema. At present, he is shooting for his next big film Viswasam. The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs.

Now, here is some awesome news for the 'Thala Army'. According to a leading website, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Viswasam have been acquired by KJR studios. The banner will be releasing the film in Chennai.

The rights for the Chengapet region have been bagged by Triodent Arts while the rights for Madurai are with Sushma Cine Arts.

Interestingly, the theatrical rights have been sold out nearly three months before the film's release and this indicates that many in the industry feel that it is going to be a big hit.

In case you did not know, Viswasam is touted to be a rural drama and is Ajith's fourth film with Siva. 'Thala' is going to be seen in two different avatars in the film and this has added to the buzz surrounding it.

Viswasam also features Nayanthara in the lead and it is slated to hit the screens during Pongal 2019.