 Sarkar Audio Launch Function: Did Vijay Take A Dig At Rajinikanth And Kamal With This Remark?

Sarkar Audio Launch Function: Did Vijay Take A Dig At Rajinikanth And Kamal With This Remark?

By
    It is an open secret that the dashing Vijay is one of the most talented and charismatic actors. Vijay is one of the most popular and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalapathy', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, sincere performances, simple nature, amicable personality and impressive versatility as a performer. A veteran in his own right, he has starred in quite a few big films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with.

    Now, he is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. During the much-hyped Sarkar audio launch, which was held yesterday (October 2, 2018), Vijay made a politically loaded statement and said that he will never behave like a CM even if he becomes one.

    Vijay

    The Mersal star also said when he enters politics, he is going to do his job with full sincerity.

    "If I become the Chief Minister, then I won't just act like one, but will do my job with sincerity," he added.

    Many in the industry treated his comments merely as an indication of him being ready to take the political plunge. However, a political analyst told TNM that 'Thalapathy' was actually taking a shot at Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for not dedicating enough time to either cinema or politics. If this is true, then these remarks might ruffle a few feathers.

    On a related note, Sarkar is touted to be a political thriller and it has been directed by AR Murugadoss. Besides Vijay, the film also features Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead. The film's supporting cast features names such as Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu and Prem. Sarkar is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 14:28 [IST]
