 »   »   »  Sarkar: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Vijay And AR Murugadoss' Latest Film

Last year, Tamil actor Vijay proved that he is the undisputed 'Thalapathy' of Kollywood when his Mersal opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with his die-hard fans. Directed by young film-maker Atlee, it was an action-drama and featured the actor in a triple role. Now, less than a year later, Vijay mania is set to grip Tollywood again. His eagerly awaited 62nd film has been titled Sarkar and its official first look poster has been revealed.
The film is an AR Murugadoss directorial and is slated to hit the screens this Diwali. As expected, it has already created a buzz amongst the movie buffs for all the right reasons. With Thalapathy mania in full swing, here is a look at everything you need to know about Vijay and AR Murugadoss' Sarkar.
Sarkar Is A Political Thriller
The buzz is that Sarkar will have strong political undertones and talk about the need to fightcorruption. Vijay's already made it clear that he has political ambitions and will eventually take the plunge. As such, he might use Sarkar to tell his fans about his ideology lay the groundwork for his entry into politics.
Vijay In A Massy Avatar
Sarkar features Vijay in the role of a young crusader who challenges the corrupt politicians and tries to reform the system. He will be seen in a massy yet suave avatar in the film and one expect him to mouth a few hard-hitting dialogues on the big screens.
A New Challenge For Vijay And Murugadoss
ARM and Vijay have previously collaborated for the highly successful Thupakki and Kaththi . Thuppakki revolved around the concept of sleeper cells while Kaththi dealt with the problems faced by farmers. Given the success attained by these films, fans are bound to high expectations from Sarkar. Last year Murugadoss had said that the film is a challenge for him and added that it will be completely different from anything the two done in the past.
"There is pressure, but I consider it as a challenge. It will be an unusual project and I want to show an unknown side of Vijay sir with this film," he had told a leading daily.
Keerthy Suresh Plays Vijay's Lady-love
Last year, Vijay-Keerthy Suresh had teamed up for Bairavaa and this fresh pairing created a buzz amongst the fans. Sadly, the film did not live up to expectations. However, the two were able to leave an impact on the audience thanks to their chemistry Now, the two are teaming up for Sarkar. Keerthy has become a superstar in her own right thanks to Mahanati and seeing her act opposite Vijay again will be a treat for the movie buffs.
