 »   »   » The Super-talented Sridevi: Revisiting The Best Performances Of The Actress In Tamil Cinema!

16 Vayathinile (1977)

16 Vayathinale, the debut directorial venture of P Bharathiraja narrated a story surrounding a 16-year-old girl named Mayil, portrayed by Sridevi. The actress got to play a well-written role and she approached the role with perfection. The various stages and the emotional fluctuation of the character was so well portrayed by the actress and she earned a lot of applause.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Well, Sigappu Rojakkal, the thriller movie directed by P Bharathiraja was more about the character played by Kamal Haasan in the movie and he did put up an astounding performance. At the same time, Sridevi played the role of Sarada, a conservative young girl who falls for the character. A challenging role indeed considering and at such a young age, she pulled it off with ease and came up with a notable performance.

Meendum Kokila (1981)

Meendum Kokila, directed by GN Rangarajan featured Sridevi in the title role of Kokila, a young Brahmin girl married to a lawyer. The film deals with the hardships of Kokila and the efforts that she put in to bring back her husband who falls for another woman. Sridevi had displayed a matured and controlled performance in this film and she carried the movie forward at portions. She won the Filmfare award for the Best actress, for her performance in the film.

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Well, nothing much has to be said about this film, which has earned a cult classic status. It had a fantabulous performance by Kamal Haasan and at the same time, Sridevi too matched up to that performance delivering an endearing act as Bhagyalakshi, who suffers from a memory loss. The movie is rated as one of the best in Sridevi's acting career and it fetched her the Tamil Nadu State Award for the Best Actress.

English Vinglish (2012)

English Vinglish, released in the year 2017 will always remain a special film in the acting career of Sridevi. The Hindi film, certain portions of which was reshot in Tamil as well marked her return to Tamil film industry after a long gap. She shouldered the entire movie with her brilliant performance as a home-maker named Shashi. The movie was a big treat for all of her fans and emerged as a box office success as well.