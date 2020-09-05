Dhanush To Team Up With Vetrimaaran Yet Again, Confirms Producer Elred Kumar Santhanam

After the tremendous success of their combo films, Dhanush is all set to team up with director Vetrimaaran yet again. Producer Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment confirmed the news on social media while replying to a fan's query.

The fan apparently asked Elred that he only wants to know if a project with Dhanush and Vetrimaaran is happening in near future. Though the producer didn't reveal anything about the project, he replied back to the fan with a 'Yes'. Well, the fans can't contain the excitement with the big confirmation from Elred.

It is to be noted that there have been speculations regarding Vada Chennai 2. Though it is not known if Elred Kumar was referring to the sequel to the 2018 film Vada Chennai, or a new film in the making, the fans are excited about the Dhanush-Vetrimaaran combo, and are now trending #DnVcomboReunion on social media to celebrate the big news. The duo have earlier collaborated for films like Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011), Vada Chennai (2018) and Asuran (2019)

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of his gangster drama with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thandhiram. Though earlier, there were reports suggesting that the film might release on OTT platforms, the makers have revealed that the speculations don't have anything to do with reality, and the thriller is meant for a big-screen experience. The talented actor is also a part of Mari Selvaraj's Karnan and Anand L Rai's Bollywood film Atrangi Re.

Vetrimaaran too is on a signing spree as he is helming his next with Soori in the lead role. He will also be directing Suriya's project titled Vadivasal, which is based on the Jallikattu sport practiced in Tamil Nadu and also a yet-to-be-titled project with Thalapathy Vijay.

