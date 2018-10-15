India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Vada Chennai FIRST REVIEW Is Out; This Dhanush Movie Is A Class Apart!

Vada Chennai FIRST REVIEW Is Out; This Dhanush Movie Is A Class Apart!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Vada Chennai's big release is just a couple of days away and the excitement surrounding the film is phenomenal. A good share of the credit for the same must go to the names Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, who are set to give yet another gem of a movie. Meanwhile, Vada Chennai has already taken over the social media. The much awaited movie has already made its international premiere at the Pingayao Film Festival In China on October 12, 2018.

    Vada Chennai FIRST REVIEW Is Out; This Dhanush Movie Is A Class Apart!

    Well, it seems like Vada Chennai has indeed impressed one an all. The initial reports for Vada Chennai are highly positive. The critics who watched Vada Chennai during its premiere have lavished praises on this much awaited movie of the year and some of them took to their Twitter accounts to share their view Daniel Kasman, a US based critic, who watched the much awaited movie, took to his twitter account to shower praises on the movie. Take a look at the Tweet here..

    Meanwhile, movie critic Namrat Joshi, who works with The Hindu, too watched the much awaited film of the year. She too has lavished praises on this Dhanush starrer, which is all set to hit the marquee day after tomorrow. Take a look at the Tweet here..

    Well, all these reports regarding Vada Chennai have definitely increased the excitement surrounding the movie.

    Read more about: Vada Chennai
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue