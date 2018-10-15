 »   »   »  Vada Chennai FIRST REVIEW Is Out; This Dhanush Movie Is A Class Apart!

Vada Chennai's big release is just a couple of days away and the excitement surrounding the film is phenomenal. A good share of the credit for the same must go to the names Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, who are set to give yet another gem of a movie. Meanwhile, Vada Chennai has already taken over the social media. The much awaited movie has already made its international premiere at the Pingayao Film Festival In China on October 12, 2018.

Well, it seems like Vada Chennai has indeed impressed one an all. The initial reports for Vada Chennai are highly positive. The critics who watched Vada Chennai during its premiere have lavished praises on this much awaited movie of the year and some of them took to their Twitter accounts to share their view Daniel Kasman, a US based critic, who watched the much awaited movie, took to his twitter account to shower praises on the movie. Take a look at the Tweet here..

Here at the Pingyao Int’l Film Festival, it’ll be hard to top Vetri Maaran’s fiercely energetic, delightfully convoluted hoodlum melodrama, NORTH CHENNAI, starring the great Dhanush. A top-notch world premiere from Tamilnadu. The first part of a planned trilogy—keep ‘em coming! — DCK (@danielkasman) October 13, 2018

Meanwhile, movie critic Namrat Joshi, who works with The Hindu, too watched the much awaited film of the year. She too has lavished praises on this Dhanush starrer, which is all set to hit the marquee day after tomorrow. Take a look at the Tweet here..

Vetrimaaran’s #VadaChennai had its world premiere last night at Pingyao film festival #PYIFF A frenzied, chaotic loop around the world of “rowdies”, its “bloody” good. What reached out to me most between its frantic frames is the political allegory... @the_hindu @TheHinduCinema — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) October 13, 2018

Well, all these reports regarding Vada Chennai have definitely increased the excitement surrounding the movie.