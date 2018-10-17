 »   »   »  Vijay's Sarkar Kerala Theatrical Rights Bagged By IFAR International; To Make A Record Release!

There is less than a month to go for the release of the Vijay starrer Sarkar, the much awaited Tamil movie that will be hitting the theatres during the upcoming Diwali season. The audiences are gearing up to give the film a grand welcome and the film is touted to make a grand release across the country on November 6, 2018.

Vijay is undoubtedly one among the most popular other lanuguage stars in Kerala and reports suggest that the Kerala Distribution Rights of the film have already been sold. IFAR International has reportedly bagged the Kerala rights of Sarkar.

The official announcement regarding the same has been sent out through the Twitter account of IFAR International. It has also been mentioned that Sarkar will turn out to be the biggest ever release in the history.

We are honoured with the privilege to be the distributors for #Ilayathalapathi #vijay's much awaited film #Sarkar for Kerala. Thank you @sunpictures @actorvijay for the trust in us.we assure #SarkarDiwali will be the ever biggest release for any film in Kerala.period! pic.twitter.com/7m7D8JqFJG — IFAR INTERNATIONAL (@Ifar_Intl) October 15, 2018

Well, Vijay's popularity in Kerala is phenomenal and the Kerala audiences too are waiting with bated breath for the big arrival of Sarkar. Earlier, Vijay's Mersal, which had hit the theatres in the previous year too had made a big release. The film had released in above 300 screens across the state and turned out to be the biggest ever release of a Vijay movie in Kerala.