India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Vijay's Sarkar Kerala Theatrical Rights Bagged By IFAR International; To Make A Record Release!

Vijay's Sarkar Kerala Theatrical Rights Bagged By IFAR International; To Make A Record Release!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There is less than a month to go for the release of the Vijay starrer Sarkar, the much awaited Tamil movie that will be hitting the theatres during the upcoming Diwali season. The audiences are gearing up to give the film a grand welcome and the film is touted to make a grand release across the country on November 6, 2018.

    Vijay is undoubtedly one among the most popular other lanuguage stars in Kerala and reports suggest that the Kerala Distribution Rights of the film have already been sold. IFAR International has reportedly bagged the Kerala rights of Sarkar.

    Vijays Sarkar Kerala Theatrical Rights Bagged By IFAR International; To Make A Record Release!

    The official announcement regarding the same has been sent out through the Twitter account of IFAR International. It has also been mentioned that Sarkar will turn out to be the biggest ever release in the history.

    Take a look at the tweet here..

    Well, Vijay's popularity in Kerala is phenomenal and the Kerala audiences too are waiting with bated breath for the big arrival of Sarkar. Earlier, Vijay's Mersal, which had hit the theatres in the previous year too had made a big release. The film had released in above 300 screens across the state and turned out to be the biggest ever release of a Vijay movie in Kerala.

    Read more about: vijay sarkar
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue