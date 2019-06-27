English
    Aishwarya Rajesh's Valid Question About Sindhubaadh Garners Everyone's Attention!

    By Staff
    |

    Aishwarya Rajesh is a beauty with brains. The talented actress' movie selection is a testimony of that fact and she continues to impress the audiences as a top performer. Aishwarya Rajesh is very much active on social media as well with the actress using Twitter most of the times as her mode of communication.

    Now, Aishwarya Rajesh's followers on Twitter were in for a surprise when she came up with a comment, which has seemingly gained everyone's attention. As everyone knows, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sindubadh, which has been directed by SU Arun Kumar has released in the theatres today (June 27, 2019). But, the morning shows were cancelled, much to the disappointment of everyone who were out in the theatres to watch the film.

    Popular entertainment journalist LM Kaushik, took to his Twitter account to express his disappointment on early morning shows getting cancelled. At the same time, he also came up with an opinion that morning shows are a risky bet unless it is a big movie.

    Aishwarya Rajesh, who seemingly caught the attention of this particular tweet, asked a question to LM Kaushik, "So @LMKMovieManiac u mean to say #Sindubaadh is a small film ..."

    Take a look at the tweet by Aishwarya Rajesh here..

    This particular comment made by Aishwarya Rajesh has stolen the limelight. The actress' tweet has so far received a decent number of likes; retweets as well.

    On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh is busy with some really promising projects. She will be seen working in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with director Pandiraj. She will be seen essaying the role of Sivakarthikeyan's sister in this venture. Reportedly, the film will narrate a story based on brother-sister relationship. Meanwhile, she has also been roped in for Vijay Deverakonda's next movie in Telugu.

