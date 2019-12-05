Venkat Prabhu and Raghava Lawrence To Team Up For A New Project?

Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu, who was recently upset with the issues faced by his ongoing flick 'Maanaadu' has made an exciting announcement on his social media handle.

Venkat Prabhu posted a picture with actor-director Raghava Lawrence. The caption read, 'God is kind Nalladhey ninaipom Nalladhey pesuvom Nalladhey nadakkum And so this happened!! Thank q @offl_Lawrence brother!!! Updates soon.' (sic) This shocking announcement surprised the fans of both.

Raghava Lawrence is currently busy shooting the Bollywood remake of 'Kanchana 2'. Titled as 'Laxmmi Bomb', it has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani playing the lead. Lawrence was last seen in the average hit 'Kanchana 3' which had Oviya and Vedhika playing the female leads.

Recently, Raghava Lawrence had also signed a film with director Lingusamy, the Tamil remake of Tollywood blockbuster 'Rangasthalam'.

On the other hand, Venkat Prabhu will be seen in upcoming Tamil flick 'Lock Up' which has Vaibhav as the lead. Venkat Prabhu has wrapped up the shooting for the Hotstar web series which features Kajal Aggarwal, Kayal Anandhi and Vaibhav in the lead roles.

It is reported that Venkat Prabhu will start filming either 'Maanaadu' or the new project with Lawrence, depending upon the future situations.

'Maanaadu', the Simbu starrer has been in knots ever since the project was announced. Actor Simbu was blamed by the producer of the movie for delaying the project. However, the recent update is that the long-delayed project is finally ready to take off. Reports suggest that the shoot of the film will begin from January 20, 2020. It is also reported that the shooting will go on till April 2020, which means that the film will be shot in a single schedule without any breaks. The makers of 'Maanaadu' are yet to officially confirm this news.