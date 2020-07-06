Bomb Threat At Thalapathy Vijay’s Home, Police Arrests 21 Year Old Caller

A 21-year-old was lately tracked down by the police, following a bomb hoax at Vijay's Chennai residence. As per several media reports, the young man was arrested for making an anonymous call to the police control room, to issue a bomb threat at Thalalapathy Vijay's house. Soon after the call, a thorough search at his residence was conducted by the police, only to find that it was a hoax call.

Reports suggest that the man, a native of Marakkanam in Villipuram district, has been let off with a warning considering his mental state and social disabilities. The Marakkanam Inspector was quoted as saying, "He has made such calls in the past to later former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Puducherry CM Narayanaswamy and Governor Kiran Bedi. He'd call 100, make an anonymous threat and hang up."

Meanwhile, Vijay fans have condemned the act on social media.

For the unversed, last month, a bomb threat was issued to Rajinikanth's residence by an anonymous caller, who informed the police control room that a bomb has been planted at the actor's Poes Garden residence in Chennai

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up to release his upcoming venture Master, once the lockdown ends. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the thriller will have Malavika Mohanan essaying the actor's lady love. Master will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagan Perumal essaying supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio, the movie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, but was later postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government following COVID-19 outbreak.

