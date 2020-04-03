Comali Star Samyuktha Hegde Shares Her Sizzling Belly Dance Video Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Samyukha Hegde, who made her debut in Kannada film industry with Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Kirik Party, has recently shared her sizzling belly dance video on social media.

Sharing her amazing dance video on Instagram, Samyuktha Hegde wrote, "DILBAR •BELLY DANCING• Lockdown day 8".

In the video, one can see, Samyuktha Hegde flaunting her amazingly fit body in black and grey sports bra and grey track pant. She is looking ravishing and moving her body like a professional belly dancer. She showcases her amazing moves on popular Bollywood song Dilbar, which was picturised on the damsel Nora Fatehi. She is just brilliant and we hope Nora Fatehi will notice her dance.

Well, Samyuktha Hegde is herself a trained dancer and has a big fan following for her outstanding dancing skills. After this latest belly dance video, the actress' fans can't stop praising her for it.

Read comments here:

hemamt_kumar Super skills

rhea_khan50 Woah amazing ❤

shradhakarkamkar You are awesome sam

chinmaye_p You are so graceful ?

sharma.rockingvikas Amazing you got many prizes lying on self

moresachin11 What a fitness

banguuuu Abs damm ❤ ❤

Well, not only Samyuktha Hegde, but other actors from the South are also doing some interesting activities to kill time in the lockdown period. The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire world. India is very close to the third stage known as community spread.

Talking about work, Samyuktha Hegde will next be seen in Tamil film Theal and Kannada film Thurthu Nirgamana.