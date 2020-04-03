    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Comali Star Samyuktha Hegde Shares Her Sizzling Belly Dance Video Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      By
      |

      Samyukha Hegde, who made her debut in Kannada film industry with Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Kirik Party, has recently shared her sizzling belly dance video on social media.

      Sharing her amazing dance video on Instagram, Samyuktha Hegde wrote, "DILBAR •BELLY DANCING• Lockdown day 8".

      View this post on Instagram

      DILBAR •BELLY DANCING• Lockdown day 8 . . . #dancerlife #nomakeup #somethingswithsam #everydayda #noedit #bellydance #dance

      A post shared by Samyuktha Hegde (@samyuktha_hegde) on

      In the video, one can see, Samyuktha Hegde flaunting her amazingly fit body in black and grey sports bra and grey track pant. She is looking ravishing and moving her body like a professional belly dancer. She showcases her amazing moves on popular Bollywood song Dilbar, which was picturised on the damsel Nora Fatehi. She is just brilliant and we hope Nora Fatehi will notice her dance.

      Samyuktha Hegde

      Well, Samyuktha Hegde is herself a trained dancer and has a big fan following for her outstanding dancing skills. After this latest belly dance video, the actress' fans can't stop praising her for it.

      Read comments here:

      hemamt_kumar Super skills

      rhea_khan50 Woah amazing ❤

      shradhakarkamkar You are awesome sam

      chinmaye_p You are so graceful ?

      sharma.rockingvikas Amazing you got many prizes lying on self

      moresachin11 What a fitness

      banguuuu Abs damm ❤ ❤

      Well, not only Samyuktha Hegde, but other actors from the South are also doing some interesting activities to kill time in the lockdown period. The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire world. India is very close to the third stage known as community spread.

      Also Read : Samyuktha Hegde Not Trolled, But Adored For Cuddly Picture With Boyfriend! Fans Approve Relationship

      Talking about work, Samyuktha Hegde will next be seen in Tamil film Theal and Kannada film Thurthu Nirgamana.

      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X