      Coronavirus Impact: Chennai’s AVM Rajeswari Theatre To Shut Down Permanently?

      By
      |

      The rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus has affected almost every business sector in the world. Amongst all the sectors, the Entertainment industry is one of the worst affected one. Due to the lockdown, theatre owners have been facing huge losses as no movies have released since the past three months.

      Because of loss in the business, world-famous AMC group of theatres had announced filing for bankruptcy. But now, the Coronavirus crisis has started impacting Chennai theatres as well. As per a report published in a leading portal, one of the iconic theatres in Chennai, AVM Rajeswari located in Vadapalani, has now decided to shut down permanently. Well, the single-screen theatre is known to be a budget-friendly one and the best choice of many people.

      AVM Rajeswari Theatre

      The report suggests that the management has decided to take the step after facing losses during the pandemic and the uncertainty about the reopening of theatres. Theatres reopening can only be possible after the pandemic ends. Well, the news has shocked the cine-goers of Chennai. Apart from AVM Rajeswari, the report also states that the Old Washermanpet Maharani theatre might also get closed permanently.

      Well, the Kollywood industry is facing a huge loss and one such example is Vijay's Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has not yet released in theatres. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. It was supposed to be released on April 9, but due to lockdown, it's been on hold.

      We hope this pandemic ends as soon as possible so that people can breathe freely!

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
