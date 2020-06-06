    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay’s Master Climax Scene Leaked? Thalapathy Fans Make The Video Clip Viral

      By
      |

      Thalapathy Vijay's next, Master is one of the most awaited films in Kollywood. It was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, however, due to the lockdown, the release has been kept on hold. Vijay fans can't keep calm to witness their favourite star on the big screen.

      Master

      Amidst all, a video of Vijay is surfacing on the internet, whichis claimed to be a leaked video of Master's climax scene. A fan named Priya, tweeted the clip and shared on social media. She captioned the video, "Master Climax fight scene leaked VJS Anna marana masss As usual visay dummy pieceu #Valimai #MasterLeaked #master." Thalapathy Vijay fans are trending the video on the internet.

      Watch the leaked video here:

      In the video, Vijay can be seen on a bike which is rolling on a track trolley. One person is also assisting him in doing the stunt without difficulty. Many fans are impressed with the clip and are curious to know more about the film. However, it's not yet confirmed whether the video is from Master or not.

      Vijay-starrer Master is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj under the banner of Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. The film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. If reports are to be believed, Master makers are planning to release the film on Diwali. Reports also suggest that the makers have sold the digital rights of Master to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 15 crore.

      Speaking about songs, the music of Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The songs like Oru Kutti Kathai and Vaathi Coming have already become chartbusters.

      Saturday, June 6, 2020, 14:52 [IST]
