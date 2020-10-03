D43: Is The Dhanush-Karthick Naren Project Delayed?

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with young filmmaker Karthik Naren, for his 43rd outing in Tamil cinema. As per the latest reports, the movie, which has been tentatively titled as D43, is now delayed.

As reported earlier, it has been speculated that the Master leading lady Malavika Mohanan will appear as the female lead in D43. If the reports are to be true, the highly anticipated project will mark Malavika's first collaboration with both the leading man Dhanush and director Karthick Naren. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet.

Reportedly, the Dhanush-Karthick Naren project revolves around the murders of a senior journalist named Gurumoorthi and his wife, and how the couple's elder son finds out the real culprit. Sharfu and Suhaas, the Malayalam scriptwriter duo who has penned Fahadh Faasil-Amal Neerad duo's Varathan and the highly acclaimed Aashiq Abu directorial Virus, have penned the script for D43. The project is bankrolled by the renowned banner Sathya Jyothi Films.