Dhanush To Team Up With Selvaraghavan And Yuvan Shankar Raja For His Next!
Dhanush is all set to team up with his elder brother, director Selvaraghavan and renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, for his upcoming project. The National award-winner made the exciting announcement on his official social media pages, recently. Dhanush's revelation has come out as a great surprise for his fans and Tamil cinema lovers.
"Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator, and the only reason I'm here today my brother
@selvaraghavan
again. I hope this time At least I impress him", wrote Dhanush on his official Twitter page.
To the unversed, the Karnan actor made his acting debut when he was a teenager, with his brother Selvaraghavan's directorial venture Thulluvatho Ilamai. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan later went on to establish themselves as one of the most-celebrated actor-director duos Tamil cinema has ever seen. The duo has later collaborated for several acclaimed films including Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.
Dhanush-Selvaraghavan-Yuvan Shankar Raja trio has teamed up for the films Kadhal Konden and Pudhupettai in the past. But, Yuvan and Selvaraghavan have collaborated for a total of 7 films in their career. The musician has also collaborated with Dhanush for several other popular films, so far. The upcoming project of the trio is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations. More details on the project are expected to be revealed soon.