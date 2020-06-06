Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Collects Rs 20 Lakh From YouTube; Gautham Eyes Oru Chance Kudu Song!

Looks like Gautham Vasudev Menon is not ready to settle down despite the nationwide lockdown. After the release of his highly talked about short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, the director is all set to unveil his next project shortly.

Recently, Gautham had released the teaser of his music video Oru Chance Kudu, featuring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Megha Akash. Kalaiyarasan, who rose to fame with Rajinikanth's Kabali, is also a part of the video.

Produced under Gautham's company, Ondraga Entertainment, the song is said to have been shot during the COVID-19 lockdown. The teaser has now garnered tremendous response from the netizens, with loads of comments pouring in. Well, the fans as well as the director are looking forward to the song's release Oru Chance Kudu, after the success of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The song has been crooned by Karthik and Gana Guna, while the lyric is penned by Madan Karky.

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn has received a revenue of Rs 20 lakh from YouTube. The 12-minute short film, featuring Trisha and STR, has so far garnered 7.1million views on the video-sharing platform. Also called the spin-off to the 2010 movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa of Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film has been shot virtually using iPhones. The movie showed a phone call between Karthik and Jessie (the characters from the 2010 movie) during the COVID-19 lockdown as the duo is stuck at their respective homes.

On the career front, Gautham has two projects ready to be released. His Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, featuring Varun and Raahei, will be released as soon as the lockdown ends. Gautham's spy-thriller with Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram, is currently stuck with the post-production team. The ace filmmaker has also confirmed his plans to make a sequel to the 2006 movie Vettaiyaadu Vilayadu.

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn Doesn't Promote Infidelity, Says Gautham Menon!

STR Gives His Nod To Gautham Vasudev Menon's Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn