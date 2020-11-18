Kasturi Shankar Lashes Out At Indian Skipper Virat Kohli For ‘No Crackers’ Message During Diwali
Actress Kasturi Shankar, who is known for voicing opinions on various issues through her social media handle, has recently lashed out at Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his 'no crackers' message during Diwali. For the unversed, the Indian batsman had posted a video message on his Twitter handle and asked people not to burst crackers during Diwali.
Kohli's message received a lot of flak on social media and like netizens, Kasturi Shankar also lashed out at Virat in a couple of tweets.
Kasturi Shankar Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli’s Destination Wedding
As we all know Virat Kohli got married to actress Anushka Sharma in a destination wedding held in Italy. But, Kasturi took a dig at his lifestyle and wrote, "No crackers for Diwali, diya is enough ? Sure. Better still, Why nine sports cars? noise and air pollution. Bicycle is enough. Why destination wedding with chartered flights? airport overload. Local registered marriage is enough."
Kasturi Asks Virat Kohli To Be Careful
Kasturi Shankar even asked Virat Kohli to be careful before commenting on festivals. She tweeted, "Youth Icons like #ViratKohli should consider carefully before spouting 'woke' inanities that affect the livelihoods of thousands of honest working folks in Sivakasi, TamilNadu, home of India's firework industry. Diwali means food for them. Not lucrative festival endorsements."
