Kasturi Shankar Lashes Out At Indian Skipper Virat Kohli For ‘No Crackers’ Message During Diwali

Kasturi Shankar Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli’s Destination Wedding

As we all know Virat Kohli got married to actress Anushka Sharma in a destination wedding held in Italy. But, Kasturi took a dig at his lifestyle and wrote, "No crackers for Diwali, diya is enough ? Sure. Better still, Why nine sports cars? noise and air pollution. Bicycle is enough. Why destination wedding with chartered flights? airport overload. Local registered marriage is enough."

Kasturi Asks Virat Kohli To Be Careful

Kasturi Shankar even asked Virat Kohli to be careful before commenting on festivals. She tweeted, "Youth Icons like #ViratKohli should consider carefully before spouting 'woke' inanities that affect the livelihoods of thousands of honest working folks in Sivakasi, TamilNadu, home of India's firework industry. Diwali means food for them. Not lucrative festival endorsements."

When Kasturi Took A Jibe At Suchitra

A few days ago, Kasturi Shankar took a jibe at singer Suchitra too. For the unversed, Kasturi had participated in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Hence, when Suchitra was entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 4's house, Kasturi took a jibe and called her 2.0 version of Meera Mitun. She had also stated that Suchitra might fight in the show for content.

Future Projects

Kasturi is currently busy shooting for the daily soap Intinti Gruhalakshmi. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Thamezharasan, directed by Babu Yogeswaran.