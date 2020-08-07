    For Quick Alerts
      Malavika Mohanan Shares Her Favourite Quote And Reveals It Was Said By Her Master Co-Star Vijay

      By
      |

      Vijay-starrer Master got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis and we can feel fans' excitement on social media. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers of Master have already clarified that they won't release the film on OTT platform.

      Master was earlier scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the makers had to hold its theatrical release until the situation gets better in the country. Because of the restrictions on shooting, many celebrities are sitting at home and killing time by doing various activities. Recently, Malavika Mohanan had a Q&A session on Twitter.

      Malavika Mohanan and Vijay

      During the session, Malavika Mohanan recently revealed her favourite quote that she interestingly received from her Master co-star Vijay. When a fan asked about her favourite quote, the actress revealed that Thalapathy Vijay had said that and shared it in a tweet. Malavika wrote, "'Kill them with your success, bury them with your smile' @actorvijay sir." (sic)

      Malavika Mohanans tweet

      Well, the quote is quite inspiring and we should apply this funda in our life too, to tackle the negativity around us. Looks like Malavika also follows the quote in her life. Because, when Meera Mitun called her a 'product of nepotism', the 27-year-old actress didn't reply to her controversial comment.

      Apart from this, Malavika Mohanan also revealed her travel plan which was supposed to happen ahead of Master's initial release day. But due to the lockdown, she had to cancel her Japan trip. "I loveeee travelling! Seeing new people, new places, new cultures! In fact had a trip planned to Japan for March, but then the lockdown happened My favourite thing to do when I'm not working!," she tweeted, when a fan asked her to name one thing that makes her happy everytime.

      Malavika Mohanans tweet

      On a related note, Malavika Mohanan turned 27 on August 4. She received lots of love and wishes on social media. Talking about Master, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Now, we have to wait for the official announcement of the new release date of Master.

