Master Stunt Choreographer Siva Drops Unrevealed Details From The Vijay Starrer
The wait for Vijay's Master release would definitely remind one of Rajinikanth's punch dialogue, "Naan latea vanthalum, latesta varuven" (I will be the latest even if I come late) from the 2002 film Baba. Though the Thalapathy- starrer has taken a lot of time for its release, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, the updates emerging from the makers are fuelling the excitement of the fans, making the wait a gratifying one.
Well now, we have yet another update from the movie, which will excite you even more!
Action Sequences Of Master Is ‘Vere’ (Another) Level!
As per the stunt choreographer of the movie, Siva aka Stunt Siva, a total of six high-octane action sequences featuring Vijay have been executed in the movie. He revealed that Vijay has worked dedicatedly for Master in a similar way as he did for the 2006 film Aathi, which was also choreographed by Siva. Reportedly, he further added that Master's action sequence will have a surprising element in each and every frame that will surely take the movie to another level.
Siva’s Camaraderie With Vijay
Siva added that though the fight sequences and vigorous punches of Vijay in the movie might look violent on-screen, in real life the actor is warm towards his co-stars. Talking about his friendship with Thalapathy, he said that the Bigil actor has been very much like an elder brother to him.
Master Release
There have been several speculations about Master's release on OTT platforms owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, the producer of the film, Xavier Britto cleared the air stating that the movie will get massive theatrical release as they promised the fans and followers, once everything goes back to normalcy. Master was earlier slated to be released on April 9, 2020.
Cast And Crew Of Master
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the highly-anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The lens for the film is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander
