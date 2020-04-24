    For Quick Alerts
      Master Trailer Will Release Only After The Lockdown; Vijay Fans Will Have To Wait Longer!

      Vijay fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Master. The thriller, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, had to be postponed indefinitely, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. The fans had anticipated that the makers might at least unveil the trailer on Master's release date. The expectations were ruined, as the makers responded to their queries that Master would come soon.

      Master

      As per a leading entertainment website, the trailer will only release once the lockdown is lifted and the government grants permission. Earlier, it was reported that the movie might release on the special occasion of Vijay's birthday, on June 22. Well, this piece of news is surely going to disappoint the fans yet again. But the delay would only give time to the makers for corrections and bring out a mass movie. More like the Rajinikanth's punch dialogue, "Late ah vanthalum, latest ah varuven! (what comes late, comes as the latest" (Even if I am late, I'm the latest)

      Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was recently rumoured to have sold its streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video. But, there has been no confirmation yet from the makers or the streaming platform's side. The action-thriller will be released in 5 different languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, becoming Vijay's first multilingual film. The actor will essay the role of a college dean and a drug peddler in the highly anticipated movie.

      Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, essaying the role of a gangster. The supporting cast of Master includes Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, and Azhagam Perumal. The action-thriller will have lens cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 14:17 [IST]
