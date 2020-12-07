RUMOUR HAS IT! Master Trailer To Release In Multiple Languages On New Year's Day 2021?

Master, the action thriller is reportedly all set to hit the theatres soon. According to the rumour mills, Vijay and the Master team are planning to reveal the official trailer along with the release date, on New Year's day 2021. The grapevine suggests that the Master trailer will be simultaneously released in multiple languages.

As reported earlier, it has been rumoured that the official trailer of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be revealed on New Year's day, 2021, along with the release date. Now, the grapevine suggests that the Master trailer is getting released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

According to the rumour mills, Master is getting released as the first pan-Indian project in the career of its leading man, Thalapathy Vijay. The sources suggest that the increasing demand for South Indian films in Bollywood has motivated the makers of Master to go for a pan-Indian release for the Vijay starrer. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

But, the new speculation has totally raised the expectations over the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Both the Vijay fans and cine-goers have been eagerly waiting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team to confirm the trailer release date. The hashtag #MasterTrailer has been trending on social media platforms continuously, due to the same reason.

Coming to Master, the action thriller features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, the Dean of a college. Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor appears in the role of Bhavani, the lead antagonist. Malavika Mohanan appears as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie.

Shanthanu Bhagyraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Gowri G Kishan, and so on appear in the supporting roles in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score. Sathyan Sooryan is the director of photography. Master is jointly produced by XB Creations and Seven Screen Studios.

