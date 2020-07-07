Music Composer Ramesh Vinayakam Successfully Recovers From COVID-19!

Contracting Coronavirus

In the Facebook live video, Ramesh Vinayakam revealed that he got the virus through one of his relatives. After he came back to Chennai from Delhi on March 22 ahead of the lockdown, Ramesh quarantined himself at his mother's house. His relatives used to go out to get things for them. Later, he got to know that one of them was COVID-19 positive and asymptomatic.

Development Of COVID-19 Symptoms

Ramesh Vinayakam further revealed that he slowly started developing symptoms. He observed his body and health regularly and realised that something unusual has happened to him. He later started feeling feverish with a headache and throat pain. After that he had paracetamol, but it didn't work. Later, he contacted the family doctor and underwent COVID-19 test. On June 1, he tested positive.

When Ramesh Vinayakam’s Health Got Critical

After testing positive for COVID-19, Ramesh Vinayakam immediately left his mother's house and quarantined himself in another flat. His sister used to leave food for him at the doorstep. Later, his health started deteriorating and the lost the sense of smell and taste. On June 10, he felt chest constriction and his oxygen saturation level started dropping.

Ramesh Vinayakam On Being Cautious

Ramesh advised people to take care of themselves. After testing positive and being hospitalized for treatment, he started being more cautious about where and who he was touching. He asked people to maintain personal hygiene and do breathing exercise, hot water gargling and steam inhalation. He also urged people to stay positive.

Ramesh On Dealing With Mental State Amid Quarantine

Ramesh has now tested negative for COVID-19 and has fully recovered from it. But the quarantine period was quite a tough time for him, physically as well as mentally. When he was quarantined, he kept thinking about doing some creative things and after getting completely cured, he penned a poem. He told fans to keep themselves in a good mental state. He added that he felt like he got a new life on his birthday, which was recently. He wanted to use this difficult time as an inspiration and says, "It's a metaphysical satire."