    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mysskin's Psycho Gets An A Certificate From Censor Board: Bags ' The Most Violent Indian Film' Tag!

      By
      |

      Psycho, the psychological thriller which is directed by Mysskin, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Tamil cinema in 2020. The movie, which features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, has recently finished the censor board formalities. Interestingly, Psycho has bagged an A certificate from the censor board.

      According to the sources close to the project, the Mysskin directorial has got an A certificate without any visual alterations. However, the reports suggest that four explicit dialogues of Psycho have been muted by the censor board. The psychological thriller is hitting the theatres with 'the most violent Indian film ever' tag.

      Expectations are riding high on Psycho, which marks director Mysskin's first-ever collaboration with the lead actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari. If the reports are to be believed, the psychological thriller is based on the popular Buddist story 'Angulimala', which means the necklace made with human fingers.

      Mysskins Psycho Gets An A Certificate | Mysskins Is The Most Violent Film Ever Made In India

      Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is best known for his boy-next-door characters, is playing a visually-challenged man in Pyscho. The reports suggest that Udhayanidhi is appearing in a very different, performance-oriented role in the movie, which is scripted by director Mysskin himself. Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari's roles, on the other hand, have been kept under wraps.

      Psycho, which was launched in September 2018, marks Mysskin's 9th outing as a director. The psychological thriller was originally slated to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019, but later got postponed to 2020 due to technical reasons. The official trailer of the movie, which was released on January 8, was widely appreciated by the cine-goers.

      The cinematography of the Mysskin directorial is handled by PC Sreeram. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed the songs and background score. Psycho, which is produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam under the banner Double Meaning Production, will hit the theatres on January 24, Friday.

      Also Read:

      Prasanna not Playing Antagonist in Valimai, Says He is Deeply Disappointed

      Darbar Box Office 10 Days Worldwide Collection Report: To Enter The 200-Crore Club Soon!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue