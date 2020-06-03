Nayanthara Likely To Work With Ex-Beau Prabhu Deva

Nayanthara’s Reconciliation With Ex-Flame Simbu

As we all know, Nayanthara was in a relationship with actor Silambarasan aka Simbu in the past. But after their kissing picture went viral on the internet, the duo ended their relationship. However, years after their break-up, Nayanthara proved that she doesn't mix her personal and professional life. She agreed to work with Simbu in Idhu Namma Aalu and proved that she is a professional actress.

Nayanthara To Work With Ex-Fiancé Prabhu Deva

Now, as per the report published in a leading web portal, Nayanthara is likely to work with ex-fiancé Prabhu Deva. For those who are unaware, Nayanthara and Prabhu were in a serious relationship and were on the verge of marriage. However, things went wrong between them and they broke up with each other. But now, the report says that Ishari Ganesh and Prabhu Deva are saving their film Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja. The film was launched to raise funds for the construction of the Nadigar Sangam Building, a few years ago. Vishal and Karthi were playing the lead roles in the film but eventually, it did not materialize. Now, Vishal has been dropped from the project and makers have tweaked the script. Nayanthara might be paired opposite Karthi if she approves the film. The official confirmation is yet to come.

Nayanthara’s Love Story With Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara is currently in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. The duo often shares their cosy pictures on social media, and prove that they are made for each other. If reports are to be believed, Nayanthara and Vignesh will get married soon after the lockdown gets over.

Future Projects

Nayanthara will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles. She is also a part of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Mookuthi Amman.