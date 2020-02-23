Remembering Sridevi: Here's The Top 5 Tamil Films Of The Veteran Actress Which You Shouldn't Miss!

Moondru Mudichu (1976)

Sridevi made her debut in lead roles with the 1976-released K Balachander movie Moondru Mudichu at the age of 13. She was paired opposite Kamal Haasan in the movie, which featured Rajinikanth as the antagonist. The actress astonished the audiences with her impeccable acting skills in the role of a young woman who marries a widowed old man to avenge the death of her lover.

16 Vayathinile (1977)

Sridevi, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth came together once again for the 1977-released acclaimed movie 16 Vayathinile, which marked the directorial debut of the veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja. Sridevi earned rave reviews for her performance as Mayil, a 16-year-old teenager who is forced to face the harsh realities of life.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Sridevi and Kamal Haasan once again teamed up for the 1978-released psychological thriller Sigappu Rojakkal, which was directed by Bharathiraja. The veteran actress essayed the role of Sarada, a conservative young woman who gets married to a rich businessman, only to learn that he is a psychopath serial killer. Sigappu Rojakkal is still considered as the one of the finest psychological thrillers ever made in Tamil cinema.

Priya (1978)

Sridevi essayed the titular character in the 1978-released Priya, which was directed by SP Muthuraman. Rajinikanth and late Kannada superstar Ambarish appeared as the male leads in the movie, which depicted the story of a popular film actress who leads a miserable life due to the exploitation of her mentor.

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Sridevi delivered one of the finest performances of her career in the 1982-released Moondram Pirai, the Balu Mahendra directorial in which she once again shared the screen with Kamal Haasan. The veteran actress stole the show with her iconic performance as a young woman who is suffering from retrograde amnesia.