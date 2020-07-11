    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Soorarai Pottru: No Trailer Release For Suriya's Birthday?

      Soorarai Pottru, the autobiographical drama is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. Recently, it was reported that the official trailer of Soorarai Pottru will be released on June 23, 2020, the 44th birthday of its lead actor, Suirya. However, the latest reports suggest that the trailer release is still not finalised.

      According to the sources close to Soorarai Pottru team, the makers are finding it difficult to finalise the trailer release date, due to the uncertainty in the release of the project. The makers want the trailer to be revealed right before the release of the Sudha Kongara directional, as it will help in the promotional activities.

      Soorarai Pottru: No Trailer Release For Suriyas Birthday?

      In that case, the team will not be releasing the Soorarai Pottru trailer on Suriya's birthday, as expected. Instead, the makers are planning to surprise the fans with another compensatory update, like the last single of the movie or a special teaser on the actor's character Maara. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.

