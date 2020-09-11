SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Comfortable And Awake; Son SP Charan Urges Fans To Not Believe In Rumours

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is on a recovery path as he continues to be stable as per the latest (September 10, 2020) update shared by his son SP Charan. Taking to his social media handle, Charan shared that SPB's health condition is progressing slow and steady with time and continues to be on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and ventilator.

He said, "I am meeting dad everyday. He is doing well. The progress is slow but steady. He continues to be stable and continues to be on ECMO and ventilator. Everything is going smooth. We don't expect any complications of infection or anything like that. All seems well. Thank you for all your prayer. We are grateful to your concern and affection towards dad."

The Saroja actor further requested all SPB fans to not believe in any rumours related to his father's health. He also refuted rumours regarding the 74-year-old singer's lung transplantation and discharge, that recently made place in headlines and social media. Charan went on to say, "I am posting (health update) almost every other day or maybe once in two day. Please do not follow news that are being spread by media. If there is any news that I need to convey to the world, I will do it or my publicist Mr Nikhil Murugan will do it, or the Hospitals will do it. There was news that dad got discharged and we had applied for lung transplant, which are not true at all. There was also news that he is singing from ICU for all his fans, which is also not true. Please vary of all this news."

Watch The Video Here

SP Charan also requested media to not publish any news that are been not confirmed by him, his publicist or the hospital. He also thanked the fans and followers of Balasubrahmanyam and added that the singer is comfortable, awake and not in sedation.

On a related note, SP Balasubrahmanyam was recently tested negative for COVID-19. He was hospitalized at Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5 after testing positive for Coronavirus, after which his health condition started deteriorating.

SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Not Undergoing Lung Transplantation; Hospital Refutes Rumours

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Clinical Condition Requires Extended Stay In ICU, Says Latest Health Bulletin