Truth Behind Ajith Dialing Vijay To Enquire About Jason Sanjay’s Well-Being! Read Deets Inside!

Of lately, there were reports of Vijay's Son, Jason Sanjay being stranded in Canada amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Thalapathy was said to be upset regarding his son's health since many in Canada have been infected with the virus. According to the latest report by an online portal, Ajith, who shares a good camaraderie with Vijay, had enquired about Jason by calling him. But now, as per a reliable source, Thala, who is said to stay in contact with Vijay, has not yet enquired about Jason through call or any other media.

Jason, who is studying filmmaking at a popular university in Canada, is living along with his grandfather (Vijay's father-in-law) at his residence and is very much safe. There was a rumour that director AR Murugadoss expressed his wish to launch Sanjay with his next project. But Vijay requested him to wait until he completes his studies.

On a related note, during the recent audio launch of Master, Vijay had mentioned about Ajith when he was asked about the black suit he wore for the event. He said, "When I was wondering what to wear for the event, my designer asked me to change my style of dressing. I thought I'll dress like my friend Ajith for a change."(sic)

There was also a buzz doing the rounds that Master will be released on May 1, 2020, on the special occasion of Ajith's birthday.

Talking about their projects, Vijay will be releasing Master soon after the lockdown is lifted while Ajith will next be seen in action thriller Valimai, which marks his second collaboration with filmmaker H Vinoth.

