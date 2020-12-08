Vijay’s Neyveli Selfie With Fans Becomes The Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2020

Here's big news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans ahead of the highly awaited Master release announcement. The actor's mass selfie with fans uploaded on his official Twitter handle has become the most retweeted tweet of 2020.

Vijay had uploaded the picture on February 10, 2020, with the caption, "Thank you Neyveli". The picture was taken from Tamil Nadu's Neyveli, in which the actor stood on top of a van and took a selfie with his fans, who gathered to get a glimpse of Thalapathy, as he shot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film here.

The tweet has so far garnered 158.6K + retweets and 378.4K+ likes. The fans who are thrilled with the big achievement of the actor which has a huge connection with their immense love, are now celebrating the same by trending #VijayRuledTwitter2020 on Twitter.

Notably, last year (2019) Vijay's Bigil first look poster turned out to be the most retweeted post on Twitter.

Talking about his upcoming film Master, the film featuring Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles might release on Pongal 2021 in 1000+ theatres in Tamil Nadu. The action-thriller's highly awaited trailer is expected to release either on Christmas or New Year. The film which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film also features Nassar, Shanthanu, Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. The camera for Master is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

