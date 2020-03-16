Vijay's Speech At Master Audio Launch: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema has created quite a stir with his speech at the recently held Master audio launch event. As always, the actor won the hearts of the audiences with his signature style and his lovely takes on his cast and crew members and the beloved fans.

The Master actor began his speech with his famous line 'En Nenjil Kudi Irukkum...', to the much excitement of his fans. Before addressing the audiences, Vijay performed at the stage for the popular song Vaathi Coming from Master, along with his co-actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of the project.