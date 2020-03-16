    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay's Speech At Master Audio Launch: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

      By
      |

      Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema has created quite a stir with his speech at the recently held Master audio launch event. As always, the actor won the hearts of the audiences with his signature style and his lovely takes on his cast and crew members and the beloved fans.

      The Master actor began his speech with his famous line 'En Nenjil Kudi Irukkum...', to the much excitement of his fans. Before addressing the audiences, Vijay performed at the stage for the popular song Vaathi Coming from Master, along with his co-actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of the project.

      Vijays Speech At Master Audio Launch: Heres Everything You Need To Know!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X