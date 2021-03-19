Ajith Kumar Wins The Internet With His Auto Ride; Netizens Call Him 'Man Of Simplicity'

Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema is one of the very rare actors who has never let stardom affect his personal life. Recently, Ajith Kumar won the internet by taking an auto ride in Chennai city. In the video that has taken the internet by storm, the Valimai actor is seen traveling by auto without any starry tantrums.

The video came out as a great surprise for the Thala Ajith fans and media, who have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. Even though the reason behind Ajith Kumar's auto ride is yet to be revealed, the fans point out that Thala is someone who loves to take rides on public transport.

The actor had similarly surprised his fans by taking a road trip from Hyderabad to Chennai during one of the initial schedules of his upcoming project Valimai. Reportedly, Thala Ajith decided to take a long bike ride, as he was highly impressed with the bike used by his character Eeshwar Moorthy IPS in the movie.

However, such occasions are unmissable for the fans and media, as Ajith Kumar makes public appearances very rarely. The Valimai actor famously decided to stop attending film award shows and star nights, as well as stopped giving interviews to the media, over a decade back. Thala Ajith has also made it clear that he has absolutely no intentions to enter social media platforms as well.

Coming to Valimai, the team is all set to reveal the much-awaited first look of the H Vinoth directorial on Ajith Kumar's birthday, May 1. Boney Kapoor, the producer of the project confirmed the reports with a Twitter post recently. "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50," wrote the producer in his post.

