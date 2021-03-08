Ajith Kumar Wins 6 Medals At The 46th Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship; Takes Internet By Storm!

Ajith Kumar, the dear Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema is truly a multi-faceted talent. Interestingly, Ajith is now making headlines by winning 6 medals, including two Gold medals, at the 46th Tamil Nadu shooting championship, that was organised by the rifle club. Ajith Kumar's pictures from the event are now taking the internet by storm.

According to the reports published by TOI, Ajith Kumar is an active member of the Chennai Rifle Club. The Valimai actor's pictures from his practicing sessions at the rifle club had gone viral on social media several times before. Thala Ajith participated in the Tamil Nadu state shooting championship, where he and his team represented the Chennai Rifle Club.

Reportedly, Ajith and his team won a gold medal in Air Pistol 10mts (ISSF). They also won gold medals in Center Fire Pistol .32 (NR) 25mts, Standard Pistol .22 (ISSF) 25mts, and Free Pistol .22 (NR) 50mts. The team won silver medals in Center Fire Pistol .32 (ISSF) 25mts and Standard Pistol .22 (NR) 25mts. Siddharth Sivakumar, A Jagannathan, Sumeet Harkisondas Sanghavi, Vijay Kumar, Varun Madhu, and S Sudhakar, are the other members of Ajith Kumar's team.

Coming to his acting career, Thala Ajith will be next seen in his much-awaited action thriller Valimai, which has been under production for over a year now. The shooting of the H Vinoth directorial, which originally started rolling in February 2020, was delayed for over six months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As per the latest reports, the highly anticipated official first look poster of Valimai is all set to be out very soon. Ajith Kumar is playing the role of Eeshwar Moorthi IPS, a daring and honest police officer, in the action thriller. Valimai is jointly produced by senior Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor, in association with Zee Studios.

