Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush-Mithran Jawahar Project Gets A Title

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is joining hands with talented director Mithran Jawahar for his 44th outing in Tamil cinema. The movie, which was tentatively titled D44, has now finally got its official title. The Dhanush starrer, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, has been titled Thiruchitrambalam.

Sun Pictures, the production banner revealed the title of the project with a special video on Thursday (August 5. 2021). From the title announcement video, it is evident that Thiruchitrambalam is a fun entertainer that revolves around a wedding. The project marks Dhanush's second collaboration with director Mithran Jawahar, after the great success of Yaaradi Nee Mohini.

Thiruchitrambalam has started rolling in Chennai on Thursday with a pooja ceremony, which was held in the presence of the cast and crew members. As per the latest reports, Dhanush, leading lady Nithya Menon, senior actor Prakash Raj, and actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja have kickstarted shooting for their portions.

As reported earlier, the Dhanush starrer will feature three female leads, including Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. All the three actresses are sharing the screen with the Karnan actor, for the first time in their careers. Both Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar are expected to join the project in a couple of weeks. Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned musician has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the project.