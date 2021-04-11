Karnan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj’s Film Makes A Solid Impact!

Writer-director Mari Selvaraj's audio-visual delight Karnan graced the theatres on April 9. Starring Kollywood's darling Dhanush in the lead role, the film received a terrific response from the audience upon its release.

Talking about business, the film with its theatrical run acquired net collection of Rs 10.40 crore and Rs 5.50 crore on days 1 and 2 respectively. On day 3, the film is said to have garnered a net collection close to Rs 5 crore making it a total collection of Rs 20.90 crore. Well, as Karnan film recieves terrific reviews, one can expect the film to weave magic at the box office in the days to come.

The incorporation of the actor's impeccable performance along with the director's storytelling method, music director Santhosh Narayanan's beautifully composed songs and BGM (background music), and cinematographer Theni Eswar's breathtaking visual capture succeeded in conveying the depth and emotions behind each and every sequence and character. The team has been getting huge appreciation from the audience, especially for their excellent effort. On the other hand, looks like the fever among fans hasn't died down as they trend hashtag #Karnan and share pictures from the theatres on their social media handle even now.

Karnan revolves around a fearless youngster who fights against powerful men in order to safeguard the rights of his people. Dhanush plays the titular role in the rural drama. Let us tell you that 4 songs including 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga', 'Manjanathi Puranam', 'Thattaan Thattaan' and 'Uttradheenga Yeppov' have been released so far. The lyrics for the soulful songs have been written by Mari Selvaraj and Yugabharathi, while they have been crooned by singers including Kidakkuzhi Mariyammal, Deva, Reetha Anthony, Dhanush, Meenakshi Ilaiyaraaja, Dhee and Santhosh Narayanan.

Also featuring Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, the film's Kerala distribution rights are sold to Aashirvad Cinemas. Reportedly, the post-theatrical streaming and satellite rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and Zee Tamil respectively. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video post 30 days of its theatrical release.

Also Read: Karnan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Opens To A Thunderous Response!

Also Read: Karnan Twitter Review: Dhanush's Raw Avatar Is Here To Win Your Hearts!