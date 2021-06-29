Dhanush To Spend A Whopping Amount Of Rs 150 Crore For His Luxury Home!

The year 2021 has so far been a happening year for Dhanush. The actor tasted success with his maiden theatrical release Karnan, that garnered huge love from the audiences. On the other hand, the star made his digital debut with the recently released Jagame Thandhiram as it hit the popular OTT platform Netflix. After a super interesting schedule, Dhanush has also wrapped up the shoot of his debut Hollywood film The Gray Man, which also features Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Interestingly, amid all the hustle-bustle, the star is also focusing on his another dream project! Wondering what it is all about? Apparently, Dhanush is super busy planning his dream house in Chennai's Poes Garden near Rajinikanth's residence.

For the unversed, the actor bought a new plot there in February this year and subsequently a bhoomi poojan ceremony was held in the presence of close family members. Well, if latest reports are to be believed, the Karnan actor is spending close to Rs 150 crore for his luxury dream house. Dhanush will look into the construction and design of the house along with his beautiful director wife Aishwarya Dhanush. Reportedly, a four storey edifice will be built across 19000 sq ft. Notably, the area is home to several eminent cine-political personalities including actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

On the work front, Dhanush will soon return to Chennai and kick start the shooting of his next #D43, which will most probably take place in Hyderabad. Also starring Master actress Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat, the film is directed by Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films banner, #D43 is penned by Suhas and Sharfu.

With songs composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film marks Dhanush's fifth association with the music director after Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011), Mayakkam Enna (2011) and Asuran (2019).