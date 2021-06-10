Dhanush Wraps Up The Gray Man; To Return To Chennai Soon

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor has been in Los Angeles from February 2021, for his upcoming Hollywood project The Gray Man. Now, the latest reports suggest that Dhanush has wrapped up shooting for his portions in the movie. The news was confirmed by the directors of The Gray Man, Russo Brothers.

The filmmaker duo recently took to their official page and shared a video that was taken on the last day of The Gray Man shoot, in the USA. "Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out... Did we add our own sound effects? Yes.," the directors captioned their post. As reported earlier, Dhanush's portions for the Netflix project are entirely shot in the States. So, it has been confirmed that the Karnan actor has wrapped up the project.

Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out...



Did we add our own sound effects? Yes. pic.twitter.com/ncjkbLtAz5 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 7, 2021

If the reports are to be true, Dhanush is planning to return to Chennai soon, once his father-in-law, superstar Rajinikanth finishes his health check-up. To the unversed, Dhanush was accompanied by his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth and their kids to LA. Rajinikanth is said to be planning to join his daughter and her family soon, as he is flying to the USA for a detailed health check-up.

After returning to Chennai, Dhanush is expected to kickstart the next schedule of his much-awaited 43rd outing in the cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled D43, marks the talented actor's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Karthick Naren. The National award winner is playing the role of an investigative journalist in the project.

Dhanush will be next seen in the highly anticipated Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, which is said to be a gangster comedy, is slated to be released on Netflix, on June 18, 2021. Expectations are riding high on the project, which has already set a massive pre-release hype with its promising teaser and songs.